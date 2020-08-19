3 producers exit DeGeners’ show amid workplace complaints
LOS ANGELES — Three producers of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” have exited amid allegations of a dysfunctional workplace that harbored misbehavior including sexual misconduct and racially insensitive remarks.
Executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman have “parted ways” with the long-running daytime series, a spokesperson for producer Warner Bros. said in a statement Monday.
An internal company investigation of claims about the show was prompted by a BuzzFeed News report in July based on 36 interviews with ex-staffers, who complained about or said they witnessed improper and unfair treatment.
The comedian and host had sent a memo to her staff after last month’s BuzzFeed article, recalling her early promise of ensuring a workplace where “everyone would be treated with respect.” Something changed, she said, “and for that, I am sorry.”
Actress Sharon Stone criticizes COVID-19 testing in Montana
HELENA, Mont. — Actress Sharon Stone is criticizing the availability of COVID-19 testing in Montana, where her sister and brother-in-law are hospitalized with the respiratory virus.
Stone posted a video on Instagram Sunday expressing frustration that there aren’t enough tests for COVID-19, “like my mother, who’s had two heart attacks, five stents and a pacemaker in the past five months.” Stone said. Her mother wasn’t tested because she wasn’t symptomatic.
Stone’s sister, Kelly Stone, also has lupus, “and is not doing well,” the actress said.
“The stress, the strain, the exhaustion that’s happening in that hospital is met with the conflict around the courthouse where people are carrying guns and saying that it’s their freedom not to have to wear a mask,” Stone said.
The governor’s office had not been returning her calls and state health officials had been hanging up on her, Stone complained.
