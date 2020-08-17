R. Kelly’s manager charged with phone threats to theater
NEW YORK — R. Kelly’s manager has been arrested in California on charges that he threatened a shooting at a Manhattan theater two years ago, forcing an evacuation and the cancellation of the screening of a documentary addressing allegations that the singer had sexually abused women and girls.
Donnell Russell, 45, of Chicago, was charged with conspiracy and with threatening physical harm by interstate communication.
He appeared remotely Friday from Los Angeles before a magistrate judge in Manhattan. He was permitted to remain free on $75,000 bail. An email seeking comment was sent to his court-appointed lawyer.
The charge comes on the heels of Russell being charged in Brooklyn federal court earlier this week with harassing a Kelly victim and her mother after the unidentified woman filed a lawsuit against Kelly. Authorities said Russell sent a letter to the woman’s lawyer with cropped nude photographs of her and later sent her a text warning her: “Pull the plug or you will be exposed.”
Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a release that a number of the Grammy award-winning R&B singer’s accusers were to attend the screening.
“Threats of gun violence aimed at intimidating and silencing victims of sexual abuse are unlawful as well as unacceptable,” she said.
Extradition hearing to send Weinstein to Los Angeles delayed
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers and Los Angeles prosecutors have agreed to postpone extradition proceedings that would send the imprisoned former film producer from New York to California to face sexual assault charges, citing the coronavirus pandemic.
Weinstein, who is serving a 23-year prison sentence on convictions for rape and sexual assault against two women, made a brief appearance Friday in a Buffalo courtroom via video conference from prison. The extradition hearing was postponed to Dec. 11.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office agreed to the delay because of the pandemic, a spokesman said. Weinstein, 68, survived a bout with the coronavirus earlier this year while serving time in a maximum-security prison near Buffalo.
Weinstein only answered a few yes or no questions during Friday’s hearing, said Kaitlyn Munro, a spokeswoman for Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.
He is facing similar sexual assault charges in Los Angeles, as well as lawsuits by multiple women who accuse him of sexual abuse. He has denied all the allegations against him.
A Weinstein spokesperson declined to comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.