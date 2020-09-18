Snider to anti-maskers: Don’t use our song
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider took to social media to condemn anti-maskers who went into a Florida Target store blaring the group’s hit “We’re Not Gonna Take It” while ripping off their masks.
In a tweet Wednesday, Snider called the stunt “moronic,” and shared a video that was recorded by an upset customer inside the Target at Coral Ridge Mall in Fort Lauderdale. The video had more than 30 million views.
Snider said the group doesn’t have his “permission or blessing to use my song for their moronic cause.”
The stunt drew quick action from Broward County officials. Target was fined for not enforcing the county’s mask law and citations were mailed to the protesters, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.
Fort Lauderdale resident Chris Nelson told the newspaper that his group, ReOpen South Florida, organized the “flash mob.” He also posted a YouTube video of it from their vantage point on Tuesday
Nelson told the Sun Sentinel he will continue to use the Twisted Sister song, despite Snider’s criticism.
“It’s sad,” Nelson said. “It’s a great anthem about freedom and overcoming oppression.”
Woody Allen’s ‘A Rainy Day in New York’ to get release
NEW YORK — After being shelved for two years, Woody Allen’s “A Rainy Day in New York” will finally land in U.S. theaters next month.
MPI Media Group and Signature Entertainment announced Thursday that the companies will release “A Rainy Day in New York” in North American theaters on Oct. 9. Shot in 2017 and originally for release in 2018, Allen’s film was dropped by Amazon Studios after the #MeToo movement brought a reappraisal of Allen.
Attention was renewed on the allegations by Allen’s daughter Dylan Farrow that he molested her as a child in the early 1990s. Allen has denied any wrongdoing, and he was never charged after two separate investigations in the 1990s.
Several stars of “A Rainy Day in New York” distanced themselves from their director. Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez announced that they donated their salary from the film to Time’s Up and other organizations. Amazon terminated its four- film production and distribution deal with Allen. (Allen sued and the two parties later settled.)
“A Rainy Day in New York” was released in Europe last year and has grossed about $21.5 million in ticket sales. Reviews were mostly poor. Variety said “it feels like a film born of profound creative exhaustion.” In it, Chalamet stars as Gatsby Welles, a student at Yardley College torn between his journalist girlfriend (Elle Fanning) and the younger sister of an old flame (Gomez).
