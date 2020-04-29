Ashley ‘Minnie’ Ross dies in Georgia wreck
ATLANTA — Ashley Ross of the reality TV show “Little Women: Atlanta” has died in a head-on crash on a Georgia road, police and her representative confirmed Tuesday.
Ross, 34, who was known as “Ms. Minnie,” died of her injuries Monday at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, her publicist Liz Dixson said in an email to The Association Press.
“The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time,” Dixon said.
The wreck happened late Sunday night on a road south of Atlanta, Dixson said.
It was a head-on crash involving a Nissan Sentra and a Ford Focus, City of South Fulton Lt. Derrick Rogers said. The driver of the Nissan struck a curb, lost control of the vehicle and crossed into the opposed lanes, striking the Ford, he said. Police did not say which vehicle Ross was in or provide other details, but they said the other driver suffered minor injuries.
Oprah to headline graduation event
NEW YORK — Oprah will be the commencement speaker and Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X and Simone Biles will offer words of wisdom to the Class of 2020 in a multi-hour graduation streaming event on Facebook and Instagram on May 15.
The #Graduation2020 event will be broadcast on Facebook Watch, with some segments posted to the @instagram account on Instagram, along with the social media accounts of the contributors, according to the announcement Tuesday.
Miley Cyrus will sing her hit, “The Climb.” More special guests are expected.
The platforms will soon roll out graduation-themed stickers, filters and effects, along with ways families and friends can host private virtual celebrations using the new Facebook Rooms feature.
The coronavirus pandemic has upended graduation season with many schools scaling back, or in some cases canceling, traditional graduations.
Michelle Obama documentary ‘Becoming’ to premiere on Netflix
NEW YORK — A documentary portrait of Michelle Obama titled “Becoming” will premiere on Netflix next week, the streaming company announced Monday.
The film, described as “an intimate look into the life of former first lady Michelle Obama” chronicles her 34-city book tour in 2018-2019 for her best-selling memoir “Becoming.” Obama’s promotional tour, managed by the concert promoter Live Nation, had the scale of a rock tour, with a string of dates at sold-out arenas.
The film will debut May 6 on Netflix. In a statement, Obama said the experience of the tour “drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with.”
“Becoming” has sold more than 11 million copies and been translated into more than 20 languages.
