Actor, 70, shot, killed in Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd, known for his roles in Spike Lee films, has been shot and killed in Atlanta, police said Sunday.
Police responded to a call around 1:45 a.m. Saturday and found the 70-year-old Byrd unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds in his back, police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said in a statement.
Responding paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene on the city’s southwest side, where he lived.
Grant said homicide detectives were working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and declined to provide further details.
In an Instagram post Sunday, Lee said he was sad to announce Byrd’s death and recalled how the actor “did his thang” in his films including “Clockers,” “Chi-Raq,” “Bamboozled,” “He Got Game” and “Da Sweet Blood of Jesus,” among others.
“May we all wish condolences and blessings to his family,” Lee wrote. “Rest in peace, Brother Byrd.”
Byrd, also a stage actor, was nominated in 2003 for a Tony for his performance in the Broadway revival of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” co-starring Whoopi Goldberg and Charles S. Dutton.
Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis tweeted: “Oh no!!! 2020! Whaaattt!!!”
“Loved working with you Byrd,” she wrote. “What a fine actor you were. So sorry your life ended this way. Praying for your family.”
Chandler, Christie works publish
NEW YORK (AP) — Two of crime fiction’s most famous storytellers, Raymond Chandler and Agatha Christie, also knew how to get a laugh.
Chandler, beyond the terse and cynical narratives of such Philip Marlowe novels as “The Big Sleep” and “The Long Goodbye,” was able to poke fun at his own life. His rarely seen “Advice to an Employer” is a list of suggestions for how you can ruin the day for those stuck on your payroll, including “If you cannot find anything, just roar,” and “Always tell your secretary you have nothing to dictate until it is time for dinner. Then rattle off a lot of letters you have left since domesday.”
Christie’s detective Hercule Poirot enjoys an amusing holiday in the 1923 story “Christmas Adventure,” only now being released in the U.S. It’s an easygoing tale of a Christmas gathering and a foiled attempt to fool the wily sleuth. When a guest calls out to him, “Come down at once, please. Someone’s been killed,” Poirot calmly replies, “Aha, this is serious.”
Both pieces appear in the new issue of Strand Magazine, a quarterly which has published obscure work by John Steinbeck, Mark Twain and William Faulkner among others. The magazine’s focus is on crime and mystery, but managing editor Andrew Gulli said he wanted to offer some relief during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic
“We decided early on that we needed to publish an issue that will provide something light-hearted for our readers,” Gulli said.
