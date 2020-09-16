Chadwick Boseman buried near hometown
LOS ANGELES — Chadwick Boseman was buried near his South Carolina hometown six days after he died at his home in Los Angeles, according to a death certificate obtained Monday by The Associated Press.
The “Black Panther” star was laid to rest Sept. 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina, about 11 miles from Boseman’s hometown of Anderson, the Los Angeles County Certificate showed. Anderson held a public memorial for Boseman a day later.
Boseman died at his home near Griffith Park in Los Angeles on Aug. 28, the record said.
The immediate cause was listed as multiple organ failure, with the underlying cause of colon cancer, which his family said previously that he had been diagnosed with four years earlier.
Boseman had surgery to remove the colon cancer in 2016 after his diagnosis, and in March of this year had laparoscopic surgery to remove cancer that had metastasized, the record showed.
T.I. settles federal claim
ATLANTA — Rapper and actor T.I. has settled civil charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that he helped promote a fraudulent cryptocurrency.
T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, agreed to a civil settlement with the SEC that was announced Friday. He is paying a $75,000 fine and agreeing not to sell or market similar securities for at least five years.
Harris got into trouble, the SEC said, because he used his social media accounts to promote FLiK, falsely claiming to be a co-owner, and asked an unnamed actor and comedian to also promote FLiK, providing language calling it T.I.’s “new venture.” The SEC says both of those moves broke federal laws against selling securities without registering with the SEC.
The charges against Harris were part of a larger enforcement action against others including film producer Ryan Felton, who faces wire fraud and other charges in a 28-count indictment unsealed Wednesday.
Felton and William Sparks, T.I.’s social media manager, also sought to trade on his name to sell and promote the cryptocurrencies, federal authorities said.
Federal officials allege Felton took in more than $3 million from investors in two cryptocurrencies — FLiK and CoinSpark — in 2017 and 2018.
