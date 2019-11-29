Celebrity chef Gary Rhodes dies at 59 with wife by his side
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Celebrity chef Gary Rhodes, who helped transform the stodgy reputation of British food, has died aged 59 with his wife Jennie by his side, his family said Wednesday.
Rhodes’ family said in a statement that he died Tuesday, but did not elaborate on the cause of death, saying only that they thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time.
Fellow celebrity chefs from around the world expressed their sympathies to Rhodes’ family and kids, and praised Rhodes for his life’s work.
On Instagram, British chef Jamie Oliver said Rhodes “was a massive inspiration to me as a young chef. He reimagined modern British cuisine with elegance and fun.”
Another fellow British chef, Gordon Ramsay, tweeted: “We lost a fantastic chef today in Gary Rhodes. He was a chef who put British Cuisine on the map. Sending all the love and prayers to your wife and kids. You’ll be missed.”
Starting in the 1990s, Rhodes ran innovative British restaurants in London and beyond. He was a star in the TV show “Hell’s Kitchen” and fronted “MasterChef” and “Rhodes Around Britain.” He also authored several cookbooks.
Balloons fly as a breezy Macy’s Thanksgiving parade starts
NEW YORK — The beloved balloons were flying, if lower than usual, as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade began after an anxious weather watch Thursday morning.
Astronaut Snoopy, a new version of a longtime parade favorite, was among the giant inflated characters leading the lineup.
Parade officials and the New York Police Department had been keeping an eye on wind gauges along the 2.5-mile (4-kilometer) parade route that snakes through Manhattan. The balloons aren’t allowed to fly if it’s too windy.
But Macy’s Vice President Susan Tercero made an announcement a half-hour before the parade started that the balloons would fly, albeit at a lower level.
If wind speeds reach dangerous levels, the 16 helium balloons — including Smokey Bear and Snoopy — could still be taken out of the parade. The balloons have only been grounded once for weather-related reasons, in 1971.
The National Weather Service is projecting sustained winds of up to 24 mph (39 kph) with gusts to 40 mph (64 kph) during the parade.
City rules require balloons to be grounded if sustained winds exceed 23 mph (37 kph) and gusts exceed 34 mph (55 kph).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.