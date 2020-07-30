Chainsmokers concert to be investigated
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York’s governor says he is “appalled” by videos showing crowds standing close together at a Hamptons concert featuring electronic music duo The Chainsmokers over the weekend.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state Department of Health will conduct an investigation into “egregious social distancing violations.” Cuomo warned in a Tuesday call with reporters that violations of public health law can result in civil fines and a potential for criminal liability.
“We have no tolerance for the illegal reckless endangerment of public health,” reads the governor’s Monday night tweet.
The Saturday night concert — called “Safe & Sound” — was billed as a charity drive-in show in Southampton where Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman’s band also performed.
Cuomo shared a social media video, which has over 6 million views, that showed crowds of people standing and swaying near the stage. The video shows attendees who appeared to be wearing masks, but many individuals were standing closer than 6 feet (2 meters).
No prosecution in alleged assault on Andy Dick
NEW ORLEANS — A man arrested last year in an alleged assault on comedian Andy Dick won’t be prosecuted, a spokesman for New Orleans’ district attorney said Tuesday.
Ken Daley, spokesman for District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office, said in a statement that Dick has not kept in touch with prosecutors and hasn’t been cooperative, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.
Video recorded outside a French Quarter night club last August showed the comedian being knocked unconscious.
Daley’s statement said the case could be revived if Dick re-establishes contact with the district attorney’s office.
“We have long believed that this matter was only a case due to the infamy of the alleged victim,” attorneys Michael Kennedy and Miles Swanson said in a statement on behalf of Hale. “For the first time in almost 12 months, Mr. Hale will be able to rest easy tonight.”
There was not an immediate response Tuesday evening to messages seeking comment that the news outlet submitted through Dick’s website and by email to a management agency.
