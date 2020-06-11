‘Cops,’ on air for 33 seasons, dropped by Paramount Network
LOS ANGELES — After 33 seasons on the air, “Cops” has been dropped by the Paramount Network as protests against police proliferate around the world.
“Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return,” a spokesperson for the cable channel said in a statement Tuesday.
The show had been pulled temporarily from the air in late May, when protests aimed at police over the death of George Floyd began to gain momentum. That move was made permanent Tuesday.
It’s not clear whether the company that makes the show, Langley Productions, would try to find a new home for it. A voicemail at a company phone number was not accepting messages.
The reality show, with its widely known reggae theme song “Bad Boys,” allowed viewers to ride along with police officers on patrol in various cities.
It ran on the Fox network for 25 years until 2013, when Viacom-owned Spike TV picked it up. The show remained on the air after Spike was re-branded as the Paramount Network in 2018.
London mayor seeks answers over Taser use on rapper’s father
LONDON — London’s mayor has called for an urgent investigation after rapper Wretch 32 released a video of his father being tasered in his home by a British police officer.
The 36-second clip posted late Tuesday on Twitter shows police entering a house. An officer says “Police officer with a Taser. Stay where you are” before a man — 62-year-old Millard Scott — tumbles down a flight of stairs. Police officers are then seen asking the man if he is OK.
Wretch 32 wrote: “This is how the police think they can treat a 62-year-old black man in Tottenham but this 1 happens to be my dad.”
The rapper, 35, told ITV News there has been “no progression” since he grew up watching his father and his uncle “fight against police brutality.”
“I now have to have the same conversations (with my children) that my dad and my uncle and my grandparents and my parents had with me,” he said.
London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed that a stun gun was discharged during an April 21 raid in north London’s Tottenham area targeting the supply of illegal drugs. The force said the Taser was used when a man “started moving towards an officer suddenly” and did not stop “after several warnings.”
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said it should be investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
“I have asked the Metropolitan Police for an urgent explanation of this distressing incident, which is understandably causing considerable concern,” the mayor said. “It is absolutely vital that our police service retains the trust of the communities it serves.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.