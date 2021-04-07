Dave Grohl memoir coming out Oct. 5
NEW YORK — Some unexpected free time in 2020 led Grammy winner Dave Grohl to put some thoughts and memories into words.
Grohl’s memoir “The Storyteller” will come out Oct. 5, Dey Street Books announced Tuesday. The 52-year-old Grohl will reflect on everything from his childhood to his years with Nirvana and Foo Fighters to times spent with Paul McCartney, David Bowie and many others.
Grohl’s book grew out of an essay he published in The Atlantic and out of anecdotes he shared on his Instagram account.
“I soon found that the reward I felt every time I posted a story was the same as the feeling I get when playing a song to an audience, so I kept on writing,” Grohl said in a statement.
“The response from readers was a soul-filling as any applause in an arena. So, I took stock of all the experiences I’ve had in my life-incredible, difficult, funny and emotional-and decided it was time to finally put them into words.”
Associated Press
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reveal first Netflix docuseries
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first Netflix series will center on the Invictus Games, which gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Productions announced Tuesday its first series to hit the streaming service. The multi-episode docuseries, titled “Heart of Invictus,” is in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, of which Prince Harry is a patron.
Prince Harry will appear on camera and serve as executive producer on the series.
In a statement, producers said the series “will follow a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe, all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses on their road to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, now set to take place in 2022.”
Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.