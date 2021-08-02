DaBaby booted from Lollapalooza after homophobic comments
CHICAGO — Rapper DaBaby was cut Sunday from Lollapalooza’s closing lineup following crude and homophobic remarks he made last week at a Miami-area music festival.
The Grammy-nominated artist, whose name is Jonathan Kirk, had been scheduled as a closing act on the final night of the four-day music festival in downtown Chicago. Lollapalooza organizers tweeted Sunday that rapper Young Thug would perform at 9 p.m. instead.
“Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love,” organizers wrote. “With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight.”
Festival organizers didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.
In recent days, artists including Madonna, Questlove and Elton John have denounced remarks DaBaby made during a performance last Sunday at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival.
Bob Odenkirk says he had a small heart attack, will be back
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk said Friday that he “had a small heart attack” but will “be back soon.”
The 58-year-old actor took to Twitter to make his first public statement since collapsing on the show’s Albuquerque, New Mexico, set on Tuesday.
“Hi. It’s Bob,” Odenkirk tweeted. “Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much.”
“I had a small heart attack,” he continued. “But I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery.”
His representatives had previously only said that he had a “heart related incident” and was stable in an Albuquerque hospital after collapsing while shooting the show’s sixth and final season.
The Associated Press
Odenkirk also thanked the network that airs “Better Call Saul” and the company that produces it.
“AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level,” he tweeted. “I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon.”
