Chris Cuomo says he’s frustrated at his television role
NEW YORK — CNN anchor Chris Cuomo revealed on his SiriusXM show that he’s feeling frustration in his job, saying he doesn’t “value indulging irrationality, hyper-partisanship.”
Cuomo said Monday on “Let’s Get After It” that he’s tired of some things that go along with being a TV host. That includes interviewing disingenuous politicians — “talking to Democrats about things that I don’t really believe they mean” and “talking to Republicans about them parroting things they feel they have to say.”
A representative for Cuomo at CNN did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.
“I don’t want to spend my time doing things that I don’t think are valuable enough to me personally,” said Cuomo, who has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been broadcasting from his basement while in self-quarantine.
Cuomo also took aim at President Donald Trump.
The TV personality said he doesn’t want to spend his time “trafficking in things that I think are ridiculous.”
Fleming, Netrebko, Kaufmann headline Met Opera gala
NEW YORK — Renée Fleming, Anna Netrebko, Jonas Kaufmann, Roberto Alagna and Bryn Terfel are among 38 opera stars in 13 nations scheduled for the Metropolitan Opera’s At-Home gala, which will be streamed live on April 25 starting at 1 p.m. EDT.
Singers will perform live from their homes and transmit via Skype to All Mobile Video, whose equipment is used for the Met’s high definition broadcasts to theaters during the season. The show is designed to be a fundraiser for the organization; there will be a donate button on the landing page of the website. The gala, expected to last about three hours, will air on the Met’s website and will be available for replay until 6:30 p.m. EDT the next day.
“This is something that will be, I think, endearing as a live event,” Met general manager Peter Gelb said Monday. “But it’s truly subject to the quality of the individual Internet lines.”
Some artists quarantined as couples will perform together: Netrebko and tenor Yusif Eyvazov in Vienna; Alagna and soprano Aleksandra Kurzak in Le Raincy, France; Terfel and Hannah Stone, former official harpist to Britain’s Prince Charles, in Wales; tenor Stephen Costello and Met violinist Yoon Kwon Costello in New York; and soprano Nicole Car and bass-baritone Etienne Dupuis in Paris.
Singers include Diana Damrau, Javier Camarena, Elina Garanča, René Pape and Piotr Beczala.
Gary Halvorson will direct from Los Angeles and Gelb will host from his apartment in New York.
