App shows support for Naomi Osaka with donation
PARIS — An app that bills itself as helping with “sleep, relaxation and meditation” says it is showing support for Naomi Osaka by offering to pay fines for tennis players who don’t fulfill 2021 Grand Slam media obligations for mental health reasons.
Calm also tweeted Wednesday that it would donate $15,000 — the amount Osaka was fined for skipping her postmatch news conference at the French Open — to a group in France that it says works “in the mental health space.”
Osaka is a four-time major champion and the world’s No. 2-ranked tennis player who said she didn’t want to speak to the press at Roland Garros.
After she was fined and threatened by leaders of all four Grand Slam tournaments with disqualification or suspension, Osaka announced she would withdraw from the French Open and take a break from competition.
She revealed she experiences “huge waves of anxiety” before meeting with the media and said she has “suffered long bouts of depression.”
Princess Diana’s wedding dress goes on display
LONDON — The dress Princess Diana wore at her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles went on public display Thursday at the late princess’s former home in London.
The taffeta-ruffled white dress designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, with its 25 foot (8 meter) sequin-encrusted train, helped seal the fairytale image of the wedding of Lady Diana Spencer and the heir to the British throne.
Reality soon intruded. The couple separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996, with both acknowledging extramarital affairs. Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 at the age of 36.
Her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, have loaned their mother’s wedding dress for the exhibition “Royal Style in the Making.” The exhibit also features sketches, photographs and gowns designed for three generations of royal women, including Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother.
Associated Press
