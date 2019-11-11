Chrissy Teigen honored at Baby2Baby gala
CULVER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Chrissy Teigen said she felt honored to receive an award at the Baby2Baby Gala, but her acceptance speech wasn’t all about her achievement: “No kid should go hungry. No kid should not go without the basics in their home.”
Teigen — a model, television host and cookbook author — accepted the Giving Tree Award on Saturday night in Culver City, California. Her husband, singer John Legend, presented her with the award symbolizing her commitment to children in need.
“I feel honored to be honored,” Teigen said.
Legend praised Teigen for being an advocate for children through Baby2Baby. The nonprofit organization looks for high-profile celebs to highlight their mission of helping provide basic necessities to children living in poverty.
‘Jersey Shore’ star pleads not guilty to domestic violence
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, child endangerment, false imprisonment and other misdemeanors after his arrest last month in the Hollywood Hills.
The 33-year-old Ortiz-Magro entered the plea Friday in Los Angeles to seven misdemeanor counts that also included criminal threats, brandishing a weapon and resisting arrest.
Police say Ortiz-Magro was uncooperative and they had to use a stun gun to take him into custody on Oct. 4.
Ortiz-Magro’s attorney Scott Leemon says the facts around the arrest have been misreported and exaggerated, and they look forward to addressing the situation with the city attorney.
Ortiz-Magro has had frequent disputes with Jennifer Harley, his on-and-off girlfriend and mother of his child. Harley has also been arrested involving scuffles with Ortiz-Magro but charges were dismissed.
Pete Doherty arrested again in Paris, for violent behavior
PARIS (AP) — Paris authorities say British singer Pete Doherty has been arrested for the second time in the space of a week.
The Paris prosecutor’s office said Monday the 40-year old former Libertines and Babyshambles frontman was placed in custody Sunday for “violence by a person in a manifest state of intoxication.”
It was just one day after he was released from custody. He had been detained in the night of Thursday-Friday over a foiled cocaine purchase.
The prosecutor’s office couldn’t confirm French media reports that the latest trouble involved Doherty punching at a teenager in the chic Saint-Germain area of Paris.
Since rising to fame in the noughties, Doherty, the ex-boyfriend of model Kate Moss, has been repeatedly arrested for drug offenses.
