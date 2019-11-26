NAACP Image Awards to be televised on BET for first time
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NAACP Image Awards will be televised for the first time on BET.
NAACP and the cable network announced Monday that the 51st awards ceremony will be held in Pasadena, California, on Feb. 22. The event will spotlight the contributions of the NAACP and its impact on the community.
NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson says the collaboration between the organization and BET will be “critical to reaching our shared communities” before heading into the 2020 election and census.
Nominees for the awards will be announced Jan. 9.
Beyoncé was named entertainer of the year at the previous awards in March. Her husband, Jay-Z, received the President’s Award, and the Marvel film “Black Panther” won several nods, including best motion picture.
T.I. apologizes and says he was joking about ‘hymen’ comment
NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper T.I. says he was joking when he said he goes to the gynecologist with his daughter every year to make sure her hymen is “still intact.”
The performer, who received backlash when the comments went viral earlier this month, told Jada Pinkett-Smith on Monday’s episode of “Red Table Talk” that he also apologized to his daughter.
Says T.I.: “I began to embellish and exaggerate, and I think a lot of people kind of took it extremely literal.”
Planned Parenthood and others blasted T.I. when he told the “Ladies Like Us” podcast that he takes “yearly trips to the gynecologist” with his now 18-year-old daughter.
T.I. says he went to the gynecologist with his daughter when she was 15 and 16, not 18. He adds that his daughter’s mom was present at the appointments.
OK boomer, Jill Filipovic is writing a book about you
NEW YORK (AP) — OK boomer, someone’s writing a book about you.
Jill Filipovic, the author, journalist and attorney, has a deal with the Simon & Schuster imprint One Signal Books for “OK Boomer: Let’s Talk: Dispatches from a Generational Divide.” The publisher announced Tuesday that “OK Boomer” would look beyond the “humorous meme” and explore issues such as student debt, healthcare and climate change. The book is scheduled for late 2020.
Filipovic said in a statement that the economic struggles of younger people were largely “because of choices our parents’ generation made.” Filipovic, 36, added that her generation was “at a crossroads” between the world left to them and the world they desire. A CNN columnist and New York Times contributor, Filipovic is the author of “The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness.”
