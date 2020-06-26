The Dixie Chicks officially change their band name
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Grammy-winning country group The Dixie Chicks have dropped the word Dixie from their name, now going by The Chicks.
The band’s social media accounts and website were changed on Thursday to the refer to the new name for the band, which is made up of Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Strayer. The band also recognized that the name was already in use by a band in New Zealand.
“A sincere and heartfelt thank you goes out to ‘The Chicks’ of NZ for their gracious gesture in allowing us to share their name. We are honored to co-exist together in the world with these exceptionally talented sisters,” the band said in a statement.
The move follows a decision by country group Lady Antebellum to change to Lady A after acknowledging the word’s association to slavery. A statement on The Chicks’ website said “We want to meet this moment.” The term Dixie refers to Southern U.S. states, especially those that belonged to the Confederacy.
2 brothers threaten to stop cooperating in Smollett case
CHICAGO — Two brothers who have said they helped actor Jussie Smollett stage a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago last year no longer intend to cooperate with authorities, according to their attorney.
But one legal expert said even if Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo stop cooperating it won’t hurt the case because prosecutors can present at trial the brothers’ previous testimony before a grand jury.
“What they said is already under oath on paper,” said David Erickson, a former state appellate judge who teaches at Chicago Kent College of Law.
At the heart of the brothers’ change of heart is a growing frustration with the refusal by authorities to return their belongings — including a gun — that was seized early last year during the police investigation that led to the “Empire” actor’s arrest.
