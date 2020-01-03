Golden Globes will serve plant-based meals
LOS ANGELES — The Golden Globes, known as the “party of the year,” is going with a meatless menu for its 77th annual awards show.
Guests will be served a 100% plant-based meal just ahead of showtime Sunday. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Thursday that it wants the initiative to raise environmental awareness about food consumption and waste.
“If there’s a way we can, not change the world, but save the planet, maybe we can get the Golden Globes to send a signal and draw attention to the issue about climate change,” HFPA president Lorenzo Soria said. “The food we eat, the way we grow the food we eat, the way we dispose of the food is one of the large contributors to the climate crisis.”
The annual awards ceremony will air on NBC and be held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
Nick Gordon dies at 30
ATLANTA — Nick Gordon, who was found liable in the death of his ex-partner Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died. He was 30.
Gordon’s attorney Joe S. Habachy confirmed his client’s death in a statement Wednesday to The Associated Press. The Atlanta attorney did not give a cause of death or say where it occurred.
Gordon’s death comes nearly five years after Brown, the daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, was found face-down and unresponsive in a bathtub in January 2015. The 22-year-old died after six months in a coma.
Investigators with the medical examiner’s office were not able to determine exactly how Bobbi Kristina Brown died. An autopsy showed that she had morphine, cocaine, alcohol and prescription drugs in her body, but the medical examiner couldn’t determine if she killed herself, if someone else killed her or if her death was accidental.
Her family blamed Gordon, accusing him in the lawsuit of giving her a “toxic cocktail” before putting her face-down in the water.
Gordon was never charged in the case, but he was found responsible in a wrongful death lawsuit. An Atlanta judge ordered him to pay $36 million to Brown’s estate.
‘Captain America’ actress charged with killing mom in Kansas
OLATHE, Kan. — An actress who had a small role in the movie “Captain America: The First Avenger” is accused of fatally stabbing her mother inside a suburban Kansas City home.
Mollie Fitzgerald, 38, was arrested Tuesday by police in Olathe, Kansas, the Kansas City Star reported. She is charged with second-degree murder and jailed on $500,000 bond. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.
She’s accused in the death of 68-year-old Patricia “Tee” Fitzgerald, who authorities say was found dead on Dec. 20 inside her Olathe home.
The website IMDb said Mollie Fitzgerald is a movie director and producer as well as actress. She worked on mostly low-budget films, including “The Lawful Truth” in 2014 and “The Creeps” in 2017.
In “Captain America,” she played Stark Girl and worked as an assistant to the director, Joe Johnson. The film grossed $176.6 million in the U.S.
