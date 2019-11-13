Kodak Black gets prison sentence in weapons case
MIAMI — Rapper Kodak Black was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges stemming from his arrest just before a scheduled concert performance in May.
The 22-year-old Black admitted in August that he falsified information on federal forms to buy four firearms from a Miami-area gun shop on two separate occasions.
Black was able to obtain three of the weapons: a 9 mm handgun, a .380-caliber handgun and a semi-automatic Mini Draco weapon. Authorities said one of the guns was found at the scene of a March shooting in Pompano Beach, although he has not been charged in that case.
Black also faces drug, weapons and sexual assault charges in other states that remain pending. He has had several previous arrests.
U.S. District Judge Federico Moreno could have sentenced Black to the maximum of 10 years, and prosecutors wanted eight years in part because Black allegedly was involved in a jail fight that injured a corrections officer.
YouTuber accused of abusing adopted kids has died
PHOENIX — An Arizona woman accused of abusing her adopted children who starred on her popular YouTube channel has died, authorities said Wednesday.
Maricopa Police Department spokesman Ricardo Alvarado said Machelle Hobson died Tuesday at a Phoenix-area hospital. Her death was ruled natural and there was no crime suspected in it, according to Scottsdale police.
Hobson, 48, had been accused of starving her children and using pepper spray to punish them.
She had been hospitalized with “extreme health issues” at the end of May and released from jail custody on June 12 because of her diagnosis, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Lauren Reimer said in a statement. It’s unclear whether Hobson had been hospitalized since May.
A judge in August declared Hobson incompetent to stand trial, the Arizona Republic reported. Hobson’s criminal case was on hold while authorities worked to restore Hobson to competency to stand trial.
Authorities have said Hobson locked up children in a closet for days without food, water or access to a bathroom.
YouTube terminated Hobson’s channel after determining the channel violated its guidelines.
Episodes featured skits about children stealing cookies and a boy with superpowers.
A spokeswoman for the Pinal County Attorney’s Office, the agency prosecuting Hobson, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.