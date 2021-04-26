Embattled producer Scott Rudin resigns from Broadway League
NEW YORK — Film and theater producer Scott Rudin is resigning from the powerful Broadway League as he faces allegations of decades of abusive and violent behavior.
“I know apologizing is not, by any means, enough,” Rudin, whose credits include “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “The Book of Mormon” and a revival of “West Side Story,” wrote this week in an email to The New York Times. “In stepping back, I intend to work on my issues and do so fully aware that many will feel that this is too little and too late.”
The Broadway League is the trade association for theater owners and producers.
His decisions follow a cover story in The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month containing accounts, which he has not denied, of throwing objects at employees and engaging in ongoing verbal abuse.
Rudin, 62, has previously said he would be “stepping back” from his stage productions.
Elon Musk adding SNL hosting job to his to-do list
NEW YORK — Technology mogul Elon Musk has a lined up a new gig in addition to his jobs as CEO of electric car maker Tesla and spaceship maker SpaceX. He is going to host the iconic TV show “Saturday Night Live.”
Musk’s scheduled May 8 appearance builds upon his recent run of success. Tesla’s stock is worth nearly six times more than it was before the pandemic started, leaving Musk with an estimated fortune of $177 billion, according to Forbes magazine. And SpaceX just a launched a mission that sent astronauts to the International Space Station.
Saturday Night Live doesn’t make a habit of having business executives host its show, but Musk is far from a stuffy corporate type. He regularly jokes around on Twitter, where he has nearly 52 million followers and has gotten into legal trouble for making disparaging remarks about critics and hinting that he might lead a buyout of Tesla that resulted him getting fined $20 million by stock market regulators.
Associated Press
Miley Cyrus will be the musical guest on the night Musk hosts.
