King angry at CBS promo of interview questions about Bryant
NEW YORK (AP) — In the wake of a social media backlash, CBS’ Gayle King says she is embarrassed and angry with how the network promoted part of her interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie that concerned the late Kobe Bryant.
A video clip distributed on CBS News’ social media accounts, taken from a wide-ranging “CBS This Morning” interview that aired Tuesday, focused on Leslie addressing a sexual assault charge that had been brought against Bryant and dismissed. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.
On Thursday, King posted a video in response on Twitter.
“I know that if I had only seen the clip that you saw, I’d be extremely angry with me, too,” King said. “I am mortified, I am embarrassed and I’m very angry.”
CBS News had no immediate response Thursday to King’s post.
In the interview, King asked Leslie whether Bryant’s legacy had been complicated by the assault case. Leslie said it hasn’t, and called on the media to be more respectful of Bryant’s memory.
It was the clip that appeared to launch the backlash. The response included a profane video posted on Twitter by rapper Snoop Dogg telling King to back off, “before we come get you.”
Kirk Douglas, longtime influential movie star, dies at 103
Kirk Douglas, the intense, muscular actor with the dimpled chin who starred in “Spartacus,” “Lust for Life” and dozens of other films, helped fatally weaken the blacklist against suspected Communists and reigned for decades as a Hollywood maverick and patriarch, died Wednesday, his family said. He was 103.
“To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to,” his son Michael said in a statement on his Instagram account.
Kirk Douglas’ death was first reported by People magazine.
His granite-like strength and underlying vulnerability made the son of illiterate Russian immigrants one of the top stars of the 20th century. He appeared in more than 80 films, in roles ranging from Doc Holliday in “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral” to Vincent van Gogh in “Lust for Life.”
He worked with some of Hollywood’s greatest directors, from Vincente Minnelli and Billy Wilder to Stanley Kubrick and Elia Kazan. His career began at the peak of the studios’ power, more than 70 years ago, and ended in a more diverse, decentralized era that he helped bring about.
Always competitive, including with his own family, Douglas never received an Academy Award for an individual film, despite being nominated three times — for “Champion,” “The Bad and the Beautiful” and “Lust for Life.”
In March 2009, he appeared in a one-man show, “Before I Forget,” recounting his life and famous friends. The four-night show in the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City was sold out.
“I’ve often said I’m a failure, because I didn’t achieve what I set out to do,” Douglas told the AP in 2009. “My goal in life was to be a star on the New York stage. The first time I was asked by Hal Wallis to come to Hollywood, I turned him down. ‘Hollywood? That trash? I’m an actor on the Broadway stage!’”
