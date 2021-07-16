Britney Spears’ new attorney says father must step aside
LOS ANGELES — A judge allowed Britney Spears to hire an attorney of her choosing at a hearing Wednesday in which she broke down in tears after describing the “cruelty” of her conservatorship.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny approved Spears hiring former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, who called on Spears’ father to immediately resign as her conservator.
“The question remains, why is he involved,” Rosengart said outside the courthouse.
Britney Spears, taking part in the hearing by phone, told the judge she approved of Rosengart after several conversations with him. She then asked to address the court, but asked that the courtroom be cleared.
As Rosengart began to argue for a private hearing, Spears interrupted him to say “I can talk with it open.”
“My dad needs to be removed today,” she said, adding that she would like to see him charged with abusing his position.
Madonna documentary coming to streaming this fall
NEW YORK — Streaming service Paramount+ has landed a documentary that offers a glimpse into the personal life of Madonna and her work on the road.
The streaming arm of ViacomCBS said Thursday that “Madame X” will make its debut in the U.S., Latin America, Australia, Nordic countries and Canada beginning Oct. 8.
Filmed in Lisbon, Portugal, the film “captures the pop icon’s rare and rapturous tour performance,” according to a press release. It features 48 on-stage performers, including Madonna’s children, musicians and dancers from around the globe.
The film will take “viewers on a journey as compelling and audacious as Madonna’s fearless persona Madame X, a secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom and bringing light to dark places.”
Associated Press
It will come 30 years after the pop star’s groundbreaking documentary, “Truth or Dare,” chronicling her life during her Blond Ambition world tour. Her last album, also called “Madame X,” hit the top spot of the Billboard 200 chart in 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.