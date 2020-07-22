Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 82F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.