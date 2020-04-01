Elton John-led concert raises $8M
The Elton John-led starry benefit concert that featured Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and Alicia Keys on Sunday has raised nearly $8 million to battle the coronavirus.
The musicians performed from their homes for the hourlong event that aired on Fox and iHeartMedia radio stations. The money will go to Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.
Other performers included Tim McGraw, H.E.R. and Sam Smith, who sang “How Do You Sleep” in a cappella form. Dave Grohl sang “My Hero” from his studio in Hawaii, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong strummed his guitar to “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” while Camila Cabello sang “My Oh My” from Miami with a guitar assist from beau Shawn Mendes.
The event took place during the time slot that was to belong to the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Procter & Gamble donated $500,000, which Fox Corporation matched. YouTube, is streaming the concert on iHeartRadio’s YouTube Channel.
Rihanna opens her purse again
Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation is donating $1 million in grants toward COVID-19 response — a number that is being matched by Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation.
The combined $2 million will support undocumented workers, the children of front-line health workers and first responders and the incarcerated, elderly and homeless populations in New York City and Los Angeles.
Last week, the Clara Lionel Foundation gave $5 million to the response efforts against the coronavirus, with the money going to food banks, testing, healthcare worker training, virus prevention and distribution of critical respiratory supplies.
McConaughey says stay home now, great things may lie ahead
NEW YORK — Matthew McConaughey has gone from advertising for going out and driving to selling people on staying home, and says that successfully navigating this crisis could bring great things from Hollywood and humanity.
The Academy Award winner whose meditative commercials for Lincoln vehicles have been a TV and YouTube staple for years is the narrator, co-writer and co-creator of a public service announcement promoting isolation and safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are at war with a virus, and health care troops and first responders are on the front line fighting it everyday.” McConaughey says over images of masked medical workers, children tending to backyard plants, and empty highways. “Let’s join the fight by staying home.”
He goes on to say that staying behind closed doors is “the most brave and aggressive weapon we have against this enemy.”
McConaughey is hunkered down in his longtime hometown of Austin, Texas, with his wife, three kids and his mother, who he moved out of her assisted living facility to join them.
McConaughey said that this worldwide crisis, like others before it, can help reflect what’s good in people.
“You see humanity acting and it’s at its best in a lot of ways,” he said. “You see people helping out the least vulnerable in ways that maybe they weren’t before. You see a lot of more compassion.”
