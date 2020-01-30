Rapper Fetty Wap likely to see charges tossed in Vegas fight
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge has agreed to dismiss charges against Fetty Wap stemming from a fight last year at a Las Vegas hotel if the rapper stays out of trouble.
An attorney for Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, entered into the agreement with prosecutors Monday to toss the misdemeanor battery charges in July, court records show. The rapper wasn’t in court.
His attorney, Adam Graves, didn’t immediately respond to messages Wednesday.
Fetty Wap was arrested Sept. 1 after he was accused of hitting a security officer who arrived to break up a scuffle at a valet area of The Mirage resort on the Las Vegas Strip.
The rapper known for his hit “Trap Queen” had performed at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 26 in Newark, New Jersey.
In March 2018, the rapper was fined in Brooklyn, New York, and ordered to attend safe driving programs after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated and reckless endangerment. Police said he had been caught drag racing on a New York City-area highway.
Famed Welsh singer Bryn Terfel breaks ankle in three places
CHICAGO (AP) — Bryn Terfel broke an ankle in three places and will have surgery this week, causing him to cancel what would have been his first performances at the Metropolitan Opera since 2012.
The 54-year-old Welsh bass-baritone had been scheduled to star in a new production of Wagner’s “Die Fliegende Hollaender (The Flying Dutchman)” that opens March 2. No replacement for the title role has been announced.
The Lyric Opera of Chicago announced Wednesday that he had canceled a scheduled recital on Sunday, which was to have been his first appearance in Chicago since October 2005. New York’s Carnegie Hall canceled his recital on Feb. 9.
Terfel canceled his final appearance in a run of “Die Fliegende Hollaender” in Bilbao, Spain, on Monday after what the Lyric Opera called “a severe injury from a fall.”
“According to Sir Bryn’s physician, he has fractured the three prominences of his ankle, causing the ankle to partly dislocate and requiring a surgery scheduled for later this week,” the Lyric Opera said in a statement.
Thieves steal bronze Dali sculptures from Swedish gallery
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — At least two thieves have stolen items from an art gallery in Stockholm, police said, with Swedish media reporting that they include 10 to 12 table-size bronze sculptures by Spanish artist Salvador Dali.
Police said “at least two thieves” entered the Couleur gallery in central Stockholm early Thursday morning by smashing the entrance window. Forensic experts were searching the gallery for clues and no suspects have been arrested.
Gallery owner Peder Enstrom told the Swedish news agency TT that the alarm went off after 4 a.m. and police arrived at the scene shortly after.
Each of the sculptures by Dali are worth between 200,000 to 500,000 kronor ($21,000 to $52,000) and measures up to 50 centimeters (20 inches) tall, Enstrom told TT.
The sculptures — including several of Dali’s famous melting watches on a tree — had been on display at the gallery for 10 days. The exhibition was to close Saturday. The statues came from Switzerland.
