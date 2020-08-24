Megan Thee Stallion says person who shot her was Tory Lanez
LOS ANGELES — More than a month after she was shot in the feet after a party in the Hollywood Hills, Megan Thee Stallion said for the first time Thursday night that fellow hip-hop star Tory Lanez was the person who pulled the trigger.
“Yes ... Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying,” the 25-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Megan Pete, said in an Instagram Live video. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand.”
Representatives for Lanez, a 28-year-old rapper and singer whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, did not respond to requests for comment late Thursday night, and have not responded to several previous requests for comment from The Associated Press.
Pete said she did not tell Los Angeles police who came to the scene on July 12 about the shooting because she was afraid of the legal repercussions, and afraid for her safety.
“I didn’t tell the police nothing because I didn’t want us to get in no more trouble,” she says in the video.
Peterson was arrested the morning of the incident on suspicion of possession of a concealed weapon and was released on bail later that day, but has not been charged with anything related to the incident. Police and prosecutors say the case remains under investigation.
Pete first said publicly that she was shot later that week, and has slowly revealed more in several social media posts since it happened, usually in response to what she said were false stories spreading.
West Virgina: Kanye West short on b
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s secretary of state says rapper Kanye West’s bid to get on the ballot for president came up short on qualified signatures. Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office told media outlets Friday that West needed 7,144 signatures from registered voters in West Virginia. West submitted 15,000 signatures, but only 13,865 were legible, and only 6,383 were confirmed West Virginia registered voters, according to Secretary of State spokesperson Mike Queen.
State law requires the secretary of state to certify the ballot by Tuesday.
