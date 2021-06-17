Judge dismisses charges against Biles’ brother
CLEVELAND — A judge in Ohio has dismissed murder charges filed against the brother of Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles, ruling Tuesday that prosecutors did not present evidence to sustain a conviction in a 2018 New Year’s Eve party shooting in Cleveland that left three men dead.
Moments after Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Joan Synenberg issued her ruling that acquitted Tevin Biles-Thomas, a woman in the court gallery charged at the defendant and screamed “You killed my baby!” Three sheriff’s deputies tackled the woman before she could reach Biles-Thomas.
Defense lawyers had sought the judge’s ruling, which also acquitted Biles-Thomas of voluntary manslaughter and felonious assault charges. They said there was no forensic evidence connecting their client to the killings and that no witnesses testified that they saw Biles-Thomas shoot.
Biles-Thomas, a U.S. Army soldier, has maintained his innocence. His first trial ended in a mistrial last month after jurors said they had read legal paperwork that inadvertently was included in evidence given to them to review.
Authorities have said gunfire broke out when a group of men arrived uninvited to the party in 2018. Nineteen-year-old DelVaunte Johnson, 21-year-old Toshaun Banks and 23-year-old DeVaughn Gibson were killed.
Jared Kushner has book deal, expected 2022
NEW YORK — Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump and one of his top advisers during his administration, has a book deal.
Broadside Books, a conservative imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced that Kushner’s book will come out in early 2022. Kushner has begun working on the memoir, currently untitled, and is expected to write about everything from the Middle East to criminal justice reform to the pandemic.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
Kushner was often at the center of the Trump administration’s policies, and took fire for the administration’s widely criticized handling of COVID-19.
Associated Press
