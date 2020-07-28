Megan Thee Stallion describes her shooting in tearful video
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper Megan Thee Stallion said Monday that she had gunshot wounds in both feet and gave new details about the shooting earlier this month that she called “the worst experience of my life” in an emotional online video.
“I was shot in both of my feet, and I had to get surgery to ... get the bullets taken out, and it was super scary,” said the 25-year-old hip-hop star whose real name is Megan Pete, as she wiped away tears in the Instagram Live video.
She did not name the person who shot her, as she also declined to do when she first said publicly that she was shot in a July 15 Instagram post.
Rapper Tory Lanez, who was with Pete, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon on the morning of the July 12 incident in the Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles police said, and was released later that day after posting bail. Megan and Lanez had been in a car together after leaving a party.
Lanez, a 27-year-old Canadian rapper and singer whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, has not been charged in relation to the shooting. His representatives have not responded to requests for comment.
Police have said only that officers responded to a report of gunfire and a woman was treated for foot injuries They say they are aware of Pete’s Stallion’s subsequent remarks on her gunshot injuries, and say detectives are investigating.
Pete said in the Monday video that she was lucky that the bullets did not hit any bones or break any tendons, and thanked her late parents and grandmother. She expects to fully recover.
Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto dies at 76
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto, known for his avant-garde and colorful work that included flamboyant costumes of the late rock icon David Bowie, has died of leukemia, his company said Monday. He was 76.
Yamamoto developed leukemia in February and was determined to recover and come back with renewed energy, said the company, Kansai Yamamoto. He died last Tuesday.
Born in 1944 in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Yamamoto debuted in 1971, becoming the first Japanese fashion designer to hold a show in London. He became internationally known for blending traditional Japanese motifs with brilliant colors and bold designs.
Yamamoto designed the costume for Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust alter ego, and also developed friendships with top artists including Elton John and Stevie Wonder, his company said.
