Actor Jussie Smollett faces 6 new charges in Chicago
CHICAGO (AP) — Actor Jussie Smollett was indicted Tuesday for a second time on charges of lying to police about a racist and anti-gay attack he allegedly staged on himself in downtown Chicago, renewing a divisive criminal case that drew worldwide attention last year.
The indictment came from a special prosecutor who was appointed after Cook County prosecutors dropped the same charges last March.
The new charges were sure to reignite many of the tensions that surrounded Smollett a year ago. When his claims first emerged, he drew a groundswell of support from fans and celebrities and gave an emotional television interview about the attack.
The case came to reflect the polarized state of political discourse in America. Many Democrats initially called it a shocking instance of Trump-era racism and hate, while Republicans depicted it as yet another example of liberals rushing to judgment and disparaging the president’s supporters as bigots.
Special prosecutor Dan Webb said in a statement that Smollett faces six felony counts of disorderly conduct, charges that stem from four separate false reports that he gave to police in which he contended he was a victim of a hate crime “knowing that he was not the victim of a crime.”
Drunken-driving count dropped against actor in Trivago ads
HOUSTON (AP) — Texas prosecutors have dropped a driving while intoxicated charge filed against the actor featured on commercials for the travel booking site Trivago with a perpetual five o’clock shadow.
The case against Timothy William, 53, was dismissed Monday after Williams completed the alcohol education courses and community service required for pretrial diversion of first-time DWI offender, a spokesman for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office told the Houston Chronicle.
Williams, who lives in Germany, “took his Harris County case seriously by diligently completing programs in his home country that were comparable to our mandatory classes, and even did more than he had to in order to make sure he was complying,” Nathan Beedle, the district attorney’s misdemeanor division chief, told the Chronicle.
Police arrested Williams after finding him passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle stopped in a traffic lane the afternoon of April 10, 2019.
Rap impostors accused of scamming luxury hotels of thousands
ATLANTA (AP) — A crew of Rolls Royce-riding identity thieves who posed as rap industry figures scammed more than $100,000 from some of the South’s most exclusive hotels, prosecutors say.
The group told hotel workers they were with the entertainment firm Roc Nation, and listed the rap group Wu-Tang Clan with at least one of the hotels, according to a criminal complaint filed this week in U.S. District Court in Atlanta.
The Georgian Terrace Hotel in Atlanta — where cast members from “Gone With The Wind” stayed during film’s Atlanta premiere — was left with a $45,000 unpaid bill. Representatives of the Hyatt Regency Atlanta told the FBI the group walked away without paying its $39,000 tab.
They had been driving a Roll Royce Phantom rented from A-National Limousine, which reported a loss of nearly $60,000.
The group also used two Atlanta recording studios, which lost a total of more than $17,000, the complaint states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.