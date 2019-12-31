Efron: ‘I bounced back’ after illness while filming
LOS ANGELES — Zac Efron said he has has “bounced back” after an illness while filming a show in Papua New Guinea.
On his Twitter and Instagram accounts Sunday, the 32-year-old “High School Musical” actor addressed recent media reports that he had been rushed to the hospital in a serious emergency while filming his new reality adventure series, “Killing Zac Efron.”
“Very thankful to everyone who has reached out. I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G,” Efron said along with a picture of himself smiling and waving amid a group of local children.
He gave no details on what the sickness had been or what treatment he underwent.
“I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family,” Efron said. “Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!”
Actress Sara Gilbert separates from wife
LOS ANGELES — Actress Sara Gilbert has filed for legal separation from her wife of five years, singer and songwriter Linda Perry.
Gilbert filed the separation documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday. The papers cite irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, and requests that neither woman receive spousal support.
No details were given on custody arrangements for the couple’s 4-year-old son Rhodes.
Gilbert, 44-year-old star of “The Conners,” former star of “Roseanne” and creator and former co-host of daytime talk show “The Talk,” began dating Perry in 2011 and they married in 2014.
Perry is the 54-year-old former singer of 4 Non Blondes who has written hits for Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and Pink.
UK publishes celebrity home addresses by mistake
LONDON — British officials have apologized after mistakenly publishing the home addresses of more than 1,000 people who received special honors including singers Elton John and Olivia Newton-John.
The list also included Oscar-winning film directors, senior politicians and diplomats, popular athletes and people in sensitive defense roles.
The addresses were published online for about an hour late Friday when the Cabinet Office posted the recipients of New Year’s Honors, including knighthoods.
“The information was removed as soon as possible,” the Cabinet Office said in a statement. “We apologize to all those affected and are looking into how this happened.” Officials said the individuals will be contacted about the error.
The Information Commissioner’s Office said it was investigating “in response to reports of a data breach involving the Cabinet Office and the New Year’s Honors list.” It can impose fines for privacy violations.
