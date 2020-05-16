Malaysia drops charge against ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ producer
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysian prosecutors have dropped money laundering charges against “The Wolf of Wall Street” film producer and stepson of ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak in a move slammed by Human Rights Watch on Friday as a “triumph for impunity and corruption.”
Former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said he was worried the move could set a precedent in graft cases in which “thieves will be let off if they return the stolen money.”
Riza Aziz reached a settlement with the government and was discharged Thursday without being formally acquitted, meaning that prosecutors can revive the charge.
The anti-graft agency said in a statement that the government will recover $107.3 million of overseas assets involved in the case — about 43% of the $248 million Aziz was accused of having laundered from the 1MDB state investment fund — and Riza is also required to pay an unspecified fine. Riza was the third person in his family to be charged last year over the 1MDB graft scandal that helped Mahathir’s alliance oust Najib’s long-ruling government in May 2018 elections. Both Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansor face multiple graft charges, and are currently on trial. Najib says his family was targeted by Mahathir’s government as political vengeance.
CBS orders a third ‘Star Trek’ series with Spock onboard
NEW YORK — CBS All Access is bringing back Spock for its third full live action show in the “Star Trek” universe, ordering a new series set in the years before Capt. James T. Kirk helmed the U.S.S. Enterprise.
“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” will star Anson Mount as Capt. Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock.
It will be the third show in the Alex Kurtzman-pioneered Trekverse after “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Star Trek: Picard.” Peck, Mount and Romijn will be reprising their respective roles from Season 2 of “Discovery.”
“Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck’s portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced on ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ last season,” said Julie McNamara, executive vice president and head of programming at CBS All Access. “This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to ‘Star Trek.’”
There’s also an animated series in the works, “Star Trek: Lower Decks.
