Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez tie the knot
NEW YORK (AP) — Ariana Grande is a newlywed.
A representative for the singer confirmed that she recently married real estate agent Dalton Gomez.
Grande’s rep told People that they tied the knot in a small and intimate wedding, where less than 20 people attended. It wasn’t clear when the wedding took place.
“The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier,” the rep told People.
Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, announced their engagement in December. They began dating in January 2020 and quarantined together during the pandemic.
Grande is currently on the pop charts with the hits “34+35,” “Positions,” “pov” and the “Save Your Tears” remix with The Weeknd. She will work as a coach on “The Voice” in the fall.
Model Naomi Campbell says she is mother to a baby girl at 50
LONDON (AP) — Naomi Campbell says she has become the mother of a baby girl.
The 50-year-old British supermodel announced the news Tuesday on Instagram, posting a picture of her hand holding a baby’s feet.
She wrote: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, so honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”
Campbell’s spokesperson declined to provide more information.
Congratulations poured in from other fashion industry figures.
Designer Marc Jacobs posted: “Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around.”
In 2017, Campbell spoke about her desire to be a mother.
“I think about having children all the time,” she told the Evening Standard, a British newspaper. “But now with the way science is, I think I can do it when I want.”
-Associated Press
