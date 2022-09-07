Narrow Gate Horse Ranch rented a facility to offer equine assisted learning to under-resourced youth during the organization’s first four years. But when property owners sold the facility, the organization was left without a home until April 2021.
More than a year later, Narrow Gate’s new home is still being improved upon. But in an effort to greet the community and debunk misconceptions about EAL, the nonprofit organization welcomed Howard County residents on August 27 for a grand reopening.
Susan Zody, director of Narrow Gate Horse Ranch, estimated there were a few hundred people who came to see the ranch.
One volunteer told her they had never seen so many smiles before.
There was food, face painting and a petting zoo to help draw the crowd in. After a tour of the facility, though, visitors were shown a video that helped explain how the Narrow Gate Horse Ranch works with children.
In a May interview, Zody explained equestrian assisted learning differs from therapeutic riding programs. In fact, young people enrolled in the program aren’t even allowed to ride the horses until they’ve completed two six-week sessions.
The program pairs young people in Howard County with mentor volunteers. Then, the horses are used to get the children talking.
For example, groups always start with herd observation to discuss how intrapersonal relationships work.
The horses also have a knack for picking up on a person’s mood, Zody said, allowing mentors to better address issues.
“If you let them ride first, they don't want to go back and do the work,” Zody said. “The whole purpose is to teach kids new ways of behaving and new ways of thinking through things.”
Narrow Gate began sessions at the new facility during the Autumn of 2021. But without an indoor arena, they weren’t able to accommodate EAL sessions in the winter. Starting again this summer, they had more than 30 children attend mentoring sessions.
The ranch, which is in Ervin Township, needed plenty of work when the organization first moved in, such as getting a fence put in, installing power and water lines, and renovating a building.
Right now, Narrow Gate’s largest renovation challenge is raising enough money to install an indoor arena.
Narrow Gate’s Kentucky Derby fundraiser helped the organization raise some funds. And a recent pledge of $165,000 matched donations split between two years was offered to speed up the process.
A capital campaign will be held later this Autumn, Zody said. Narrow Gate plans to sell bricks that will be used for the facility’s sidewalk, which will be dubbed the walkway of faith.
Zody explained the sidewalk would have two purposes. It’s partially to show thanks to people who financially support the organization, but the names on the walkway will also be shown to the program participants to show them that strangers believe in them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.