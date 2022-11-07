Following the success of the Haynes Apperson Festival’s car show, organizer Dave White looked toward the stretch of colder months that rarely yield car shows.
He decided to start a business that would organize car-based events. Looking at his calendar, White realized his new business, Kokomo Caffeine & Octane, was coming together just in time to organize a get-together for Veterans Day.
Titled “Heroes & Hot Rods,” White is hosting an event with Texas Roadhouse to celebrate his fellow veterans. Although the event isn’t strictly a car show, he hopes community members will bring their favorite flashy automobiles to sip coffee and eat doughnuts from Dan’s Variety Bakery on Friday morning.
“It’s in my wheelhouse to support veterans,” White said, noting he was in the Army Reserves. “I’m all about just trying to get people together.”
The doughnuts and coffee will be free. However, Toys for Tots donations will be accepted during the event. Local radio station 100.5 WWKI will also broadcast at the event.
Heroes & Hot Rods will be held 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday in the Texas Roadhouse parking lot, 5107 Clinton Ave.
“You don’t have to be a veteran to celebrate Veterans Day,” White said. “Everyone has a veteran in their family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.