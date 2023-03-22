The Kokomo Symphony Orchestra has announced the rescheduled date for the “KSO Strings Shred Classic Rock” concert.
The concert will now be held at 3 p.m. April 30 in Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St.
The show will feature music from classic rock groups such as Led Zeppelin, Queen and The Beatles.
Tickets that were purchased for the initially scheduled March 12 show will be honored at the rescheduled concert.
If you have not purchased tickets, but would still like to attend the concert, you’ll be able to purchase tickets at the door, online at kokomosymphony.com or by calling 765-236-0251. Tickets will cost $10 for adults, $5 for college students and will be free for K-12 students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.