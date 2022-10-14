A new theater group wants to re-examine the medium’s potential in Kokomo. If all goes well, the four-person crew said, they would like their show to change audience members.
4411 Creative Agency chose to perform Will Eno’s “Wakey, Wakey” for its first production. Performances will be held Oct. 22 and 23.
As director Colburn Lambert described it, “Wakey, Wakey” is a “deep dive look into the life” of the show’s protagonist, Guy. Lambert added the show serves as Guy’s final speech addressing his emotional and physical experiences.
For the show’s two performers, exploring the topic of death has been profound, if not a bit challenging.
David Doucette, who is playing Guy, is an X-ray technician and has also been involved with interventional cardiology and electrophysiology since 1985. He explained he works with doctors to try to save people from strokes, brain hemorrhages and heart attacks.
Doucette added he’s witnessed success stories and sad endings through his work.
“This is very beautiful. This is very raw,” Doucette said. “And raw can be beautiful. Raw can be gorgeous.
“This play is so real life and in your face, and funny and sad, that it is affecting me greatly. It’s affecting me deeply,” said Doucette. “I want to offer this to Kokomo and whoever comes as a beautiful way to search their own soul, their own heart, their own life.”
One of the reasons the play is so poignant, Doucette said, is the lack of a fourth wall. Throughout the performance, the show’s two characters address and interact with the audience.
Lambert clarified there won’t be any invitations for audience members to hop on stage for a silly dance. Instead, the show feels more like a conversation led by Guy, who just wants to talk about his life and where he’s going.
“You can’t run away from it,” Doucette said. “There will be no hiding.”
The lack of the fourth wall, producer Tony Budenz explained, made it necessary to market the show as immersive. He added audience members should go into the show emotionally prepared.
However, the cast noted there were several moments of lightness and comedic relief to make the subject matter more comfortable.
Brooke Roesch, who will play Lisa, has a hand in the show’s relief.
Roesch will play Lisa, a woman who helps Guy with his transition from life to death. The “Wakey, Wakey” crew is still unsure who exactly Lisa is supposed to be, though, and said the role was up to audience interpretation.
Budenz explained Roesch’s character comes in right when Guy, and likely the audience, needs help dealing with the grim subject matter.
Moving past her first description of the play — Roesch summed up the show as “raw and real” — she said “Wakey, Wakey” has been unlike any play she’s ever participated in.
“It does help you kind of remember to just enjoy the little things and build those relationships and those friendships and just enjoy the memories as they’re happening, Roesch said. “The little things may not seem like something now. But later on, once things change or people pass, those are the things that you’ll remember.”
She added most audience members will likely need some time to process the show.
The cast and crew said they weren’t too concerned with the specific outcome that each audience member walks away with. Different perspectives, they noted, would yield different outcomes.
“In this show, the resolution is what you take from it,” Lambert said. “It’s not just one focal point. It’s multiple things that you can take away from the show. It just depends on how you’re seeing it.”
Doucette added, “Every person is going to walk away in a different emotional place, but they’re going to walk away not feeling the same as they came.”
Regardless of how long it takes to process the show, Roesch said she thinks the takeaway will be positive for most people.
One of her own takeaways, she said, is “the end is not the end.” She expanded on the idea, adding people are still able to share memories and speak to loved ones who have died.
Another theme that stood out to Budenz has been the concept of small nudges changing the trajectory of someone’s life.
“I want this play to become a nudge for somebody,” Budenz said, adding he’s been nudged to spend more time with his wife. He also acknowledged the effect of a nudge depends on where someone is on their personal timeline.
Budenz and Lambert had initially considered kicking off the new theater group with a different play. They read through books like “A Steady Rain” by Keith Huff and “Blackout” by Gary Lennon, but ultimately decided to go with “Wakey, Wakey” because it presented the best take-away.
Budenz had been trying to bring an “intimate, black box-style” theater group to Kokomo for three years. Despite some initial traction, the outbreak of COVID-19 delayed the process.
The Greater Kokomo’s Creative and Culinary Entrepreneur Scholarship, distributed by the Downtown Association, helped Budenz get the show going. The producer also said Sun King Kokomo, which is hosting the dinner theater, worked with him to ensure the show’s success.
Budenz said he’s already planning for a February show and, if “Wakey, Wakey” is well received, he would like to have three shows in 2023.
“This is super exciting for me to see this come together,” Budenz said.
