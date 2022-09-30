There’s going to be a murder in Northwestern’s auditorium this weekend.
Northwestern High School students were preparing for the untimely demise Tuesday afternoon, rehearsing for the school’s production of “Clue,” which will be performed Friday and Saturday afternoon.
Director Kelsey Donson said she’s looking forward to seeing audience members try to figure out who the show’s killer is.
“They're trying to figure it out on stage, you're trying to figure it out in the audience,” Donson said. “I think that's gonna be really cool to see that unfold from both in the audience and on stage.”
The show is based on the film “Clue,” Donson explained. Both stories are based on the Hasbro board game and feature the same cast of characters. Donson said she usually tries to pick shows that will let the audience feel involved, and the “Clue “ production seemed like a good fit.
“I really want to highlight this talent because these kids are so smart, so talented and funny, absolutely hilarious,” Donson said. “There can be times when it's a murder mystery, peopleare dying. So it's supposed to be suspenseful and dramatic, but they make it hilarious.”
The performers who play the board game characters lined up on the auditorium stage to discuss their roles in the play. They refused to say who was killed in the play and who the killer was, but laughed while accusing each other of being the show’s murder.
They also discussed how they would hold up in an actual murder mystery.
Brady Nelson, a junior who will play Professor Plum, said he would likely be the first to die.
“I’d either do nothing or be way too confident,” said Evan Swope, a senior who will play Colonel Mustard.
All six performers said they hope the audience is entertained, but confused for most of the show. Swope added he hopes people laugh during the show.
Following the Saturday performance, which is scheduled for 2 p.m., multiple cast members will have to hustle to Zionsville to perform in the school’s marching band. Donson said she worked with the school’s band director to make sure the timing would work.
“I never want them to have to choose between sports or theater or band or anything like that,” Donson said. “I want them to know they can do it all because eventually they won't be able to once they get into college and adulthood.”
The director also expressed gratitude to Sam Bales, the show’s set designer who will also drive the performers to the band competition.
Selia Dunkin, a senior will play Mrs. White in the play, is one of the band students. She plays marimba in the front ensemble.
“I’m actually very excited,” Dunkin said. “I love performing for both things.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.