The Kokomo High School Wildkats are joining the Park Band during this week’s concert in Highland Park.
Although the Park Band’s concert is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., the marching band will perform a preview of its competition show, “El Toro Bravo,” at 7:10.
Titled “Riding the Waves,” the free concert will feature a variety of compositions that are reminiscent of the water, such as "Sea Songs" by Ralph Vaughan Williams; "Brighton Beach March" by William Latham; John Wasson’s arrangement of “Pirates of the Caribbean” and Michael Brown’s arrangement of “The Beach Boys Greatest Hits.”
John Hart, a Park Band trombonist who died in early June, will be honored during the concert. Hart’s daughter, Becky Archibald, wrote an arrangement of “What a Wonderful World” that will be performed by the Kokomo Park Band’s Brass Quintet.
Refreshments of popcorn and drinks will be served by Morning Star Church at the concert.
In the case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the Kokomo High School auditorium. The decision to move will not be announced until after 4:30 p.m. and would be made public on the Park Band’s Facebook and with a recorded announcement at 765-319-8554.
“The Kokomo High School Marching Wildkats have a long tradition of excellence and have appeared several times in previous years with the Kokomo Park Band,” the band’s manager, Keith Whitford, said in a press release.
For more information, visit the Park Band’s website, www.kokomoparkband.org.
