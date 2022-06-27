In anticipation of the 4th of July, the Kokomo Park Band is celebrating the United States with its annual patriotic concert.
The show, titled “America the Beautiful,” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Highland Park.
Cody Kopka and Cherresa Lawson will sing throughout the program and members of the Albert E. Shockey Marine Corps League Detachment will have a presentation of colors at the show. Furthermore, popcorn and drinks will be served by Morning Star Church.
Keith Whitford, manager of the Park Band, said “American Overture for Band” by Joseph Wilcox Jenkins will be the most challenging for the band to perform. Whitford added the composition was written in 1956 for the U.S. Army Field Band.
Audience members will be invited to sing along with the band while it performs songs such as “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “America, the Beautiful,” “You’re a Grand Old Flag” and “God Bless the U.S.A.”
During the band’s performance of “Armed Forces Salute,” people who are serving in the armed forces, or who previously served, will be recognized by the band.
“Stars and Stripes Forever,” the official march of the United States by John Philip Sousa, will be the final composition played at Wednesday's concert.
In the case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in Kokomo High School’s auditorium. The announcement would likely come after 4 p.m. on the Park Band’s Facebook page and via recorded announcement at 765-319-8554.
