Following the success of the inaugural Peru Visual Arts Festival, the Miami County Artisan Gallery is anticipating roughly 600 people to attend the second annual festival, which is set for May 13.
Event organizers are now looking for artists who would like to sign up as vendors, place their work in local businesses for competition or participate in the festival’s plein air competition. Vendors will be charged $30 for a 10-by-10-foot space.
The festival will also feature black light painting and live music by Queen Delphine and The Crown Jewels, The Moon Cats, and Seth Anderson.
According to a press release by the Miami County Artisan Gallery, the festival is meant to encourage visitors to visit Peru’s various galleries and art studios, such as the Peru Community High School Gallery (which is home to a multimillion-dollar collection), Gallery 15 and The Potter’s Bench.
The festival will run from 10 a.m. to midnight.
For more information, or to sign up for the event, visit peruvisualartsfestival.org. Otherwise, you can contact the Miami County Artisan Gallery’s executive director Marlene R. Mickelson at 765-919-4278 or miamicountyartisangallery@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.