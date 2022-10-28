David Osborne wasn’t able to see former President Jimmy Carter for his 98th birthday. The pianist has performed at the former president’s birthday party for the past 35 years.
Osborne said he still plans to see Carter next Spring, though. In the meantime, the pianist is stopping by Kokomo High School auditorium Saturday afternoon for his Midwest tour.
An Indiana University graduate, Osborne said he agreed to a Midwest tour because he’s fond of the heartland and the people who live there.
“I never get tired of being adventurous,” Osborne said. “It makes me fresh again to meet other people and do something different for a few weeks.”
During the Kokomo concert, Osborne said, he plans on performing a variety of tunes from artists such as Aaron Copland and George Gershwin and from contemporary musicians such as Adele and Elton John.
The show will conclude with a “quilt” of audience requests, Osborne said.
“I take requests from all over the auditorium, up to 100 or 150 requests, and then I sit down and play every one of them and weave it into a musical quilt,” Osborne said. The compilation of requests will be arranged on the spot, he explained, and conclude with a “God and country finale.”
While the arrangement can be difficult — especially transitioning between songs in different keys — the pianist said his ability to remember which songs have been requested surprises him most.
The pianist said he picked up the idea from his mentor, Roger Williams, who helped him secure his residency at the Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas.
Born in Miami, Oklahoma, Osborne explained he started playing piano at 4 years old. He was introduced to the instrument through his church, learning to play by ear before receiving formal lessons.
“I just always felt like that was my calling,” Osborne said. “I just kept going with the same goal in mind from the time I was in kindergarten, never wavering from it.”
Osborne explained he learned some of his most formative lessons in Florida, where he lived for a decade. Playing at various hotel openings, he learned how the hospitality and entertainment industries worked.
“I didn’t make any money,” Osborne said, “but it was the best years of my life.”
The pianist also met Jimmy Carter in Florida during a book signing in Orlando. He remembers giving the former president a recording of his work and his phone number during their 1988 introduction.
Shortly after, Osborne received a call from Carter’s pastor, asking if he would perform at the church. He agreed, returning to the church several times.
Years later, he still keeps in touch with the former president.
Carter isn’t the only president Osborne has performed for, though. He’s played at the White House dozens of times for different administrations. He listed George W. Bush and Barack Obama as particularly kind hosts.
“It’s hard to say that I have a favorite. The only thing is the Carters consider me part of their family,” Osborne said. “This is an amazing life I’ve had.”
