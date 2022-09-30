Mike Milligan said he isn’t a comic book superhero. But he still decided to help people 15 years ago.
Talking to the rest of his blues band, which performs under the name Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel, the group decided to organize a benefit concert to help breast cancer survivors. Fifteen years later, the Rockers for Knockers charity show is still going.
This year’s concert is scheduled for Saturday evening and will feature two other bands playing different genres, Money $hot Tucker and The Carnies. Muse Carnivale, a group of belly dancers, will also perform throughout the night.
Milligan explained each of the participating bands donate their time to the fundraiser. They perform for free and put out fliers promoting the event weeks ahead of the show. The venue, the Phi Delta Kappa Concert House, also donates its space.
“It’s never a ton of money,” Milligan said of the fundraiser. “But when you’re talking mammograms cost a couple of hundred dollars, and I give the hospital $500, that’s a few mammograms. That’s more than zero.”
Last year, Milligan said, the proceeds were set aside for patients at both Kokomo hospitals and Advanced Medical Imaging. However, he tries not to pay much attention to how much the show raises each year.
“I know it’s working, I know it’s helping, but I don’t need to know if it’s a low number or a high number because it won’t affect my momentum,” Milligan said.
Milligan added that band members know several breast cancer survivors.
The blues musician also said the concert’s name has caught a bit of flack in the past, but he defended the name Rockers for Knockers.
“It’s a funny name for a serious cause,” Milligan said. “It just came from us being stupid.”
Before the first show was organized, Milligan said, he asked his grandmother — who is a breast cancer survivor — for her opinion on the show’s name. She gave the name her blessing, and Milligan said that was all he needed.
“Here I am, a musician. I can organize, I can design posters, I can get things out, I can make things happen,” Milligan said. “That’s my superpower.”
