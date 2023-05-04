Looking back to when she was younger, Andrea Delph remembers her father working on a vintage 1970 GTO Judge and taking her to car shows. It left an impression.
For several years, Delph and other members of her family have organized car shows around central Indiana, such as the Tipton County Pork Festival’s car show. Recently, though, she decided to switch things up and bring her organizing talents to a new organization, the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 28.
The Spring Fling & Hot Rod Machines car show is returning to Highland Park on Saturday, marking the second year for what Delph hopes will be an annual event.
Delph explained she has family members who are involved with the local DAV chapter. She had been hoping to find a charity to partner with for the first Spring Fling & Hot Rod Machines event and, after hearing about the DAV’s need for a new van, decided the local chapter would be a good fit.
Rex Ritchie, commander of DAV Chapter 28, remembers getting the phone call from Delph. He was glad to work with her.
The first event brought in roughly $3,500. Ritchie said he was surprised when he learned it was the inaugural event.
The organizer said she was surprised by the first year’s turnout: Roughly 80 cars were on display. Preparing for Saturday, she added, six car clubs have already reached out to let her know they plan to attend this year.
The weather should be better this year, too.
“We’re one of the few military organizations that don’t have a bar. We don’t do bingo. The only income that we have is from fundraisers and donations,” Ritchie said. “That’s what we use to support veterans.”
DAV Chapter 28 covers four counties, Ritchie added. Howard, Tipton, Miami and Cass county veterans are able to lean on the local chapter.
For some, that support comes in the form of rides to Veterans Affairs appointments across the state. Each of the rides are free to the veterans.
“A lot of people have the misconception that those (vans) are purchased by the government,” Ritchie said. “They aren’t.”
Chapter 28 has two vehicles right now. When the vans reach 100,000 miles, Ritchie added, the Indiana DAV calls Ritchie to let him know a new vehicle will be needed soon.
Last year, DAV organizations across the state ordered 19 new vehicles, a record for Indiana. Ritchie attributed the need for new vehicles to rising gas prices, a possible lack of personal automobiles among veterans and cases where veterans don’t have family members who can help them get to appointments.
The 2022 fundraiser helped Chapter 28 order a new van. Ritchie said he’s expecting a call any day now to hear the new 2023 Ford Explorer is ready for action. Funds raised at this year’s event will go toward ordering another van.
Ritchie said the local DAV chapter also needs more volunteers who would like to drive veterans to their appointments.
“If there’s somebody who feels like they would like to donate their time and help veterans with their transportation needs, we could definitely use some more drivers,” Ritchie said.
Volunteers don’t need to be a member of the DAV or hold a CDL license. Volunteers can contact Ritchie by calling his cellphone at 765-513-7352.
People who want to compete in the car show will have to register at the show. There will be no pre-registration. Although the event is free to the public, car show participants will have to pay a $20 registration fee.
There are several competition categories in this year’s car show: participants will compete for Top 25 awards, a Founders Choice award, a DAV Choice award, a People’s Choice award and Best in Show.
Other than the car show, Delph said the event will host three food trucks and craft vendors. Members from the DAV will also be in attendance to hold a gun raffle and register veterans who would like to join the organization.
A live band, RockAmerica, will perform at the car show as well. If you went to the inaugural Spring Fling car show, the group should be familiar. The band is scheduled to go on stage around 11:30 a.m.
