With the Haynes Apperson Festival just around the corner, Kokomo residents might want to prepare to “Rock and Roll All Nite.”
The festival’s musical lineup was announced Tuesday afternoon.
Here Come the Mummies, a funk and rock fusion group, are making a return to help start the festival June 29.
“The Mummies are back by popular demand,” Paul Wyman, the festival’s chairman, wrote in a press release. “They’ve become a staple of the festival, and the crowd just can’t get enough of them.”
Ace Frehley, the original guitarist for KISS, will perform the following night. He is expected to play hits from his solo career, such as “New York Groove,” “Rip It Out” and “Into the Night,” as well as popular KISS songs.
Starship with Mickey Thomas will perform on the final night of the festival, July 1. Audience members can expect to hear songs from Starship, Jefferson Starship and Jefferson Airplane, which served as the catalyst for Starship and Jefferson Starship. Fans might recognize Thomas as the vocalist who recorded tracks for “We Built This City,” “Sara” and “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.”
Members of Jefferson Starship performed at the festival last year.
“We think it’s pretty fitting that Starship is the band that will perform before we light up the night sky with our incredible fireworks show honoring our country,” Wyman wrote in the press release.
Local opening acts will include Love 4 Zero, Hence The Hero and Rogers Ritual Band.
“We couldn’t be more excited for this year’s musical lineup, but live music is just a portion of the many activities planned,” Wyman wrote in the press release. “This festival is a celebration of our community’s rich history and automotive heritage. More than just a celebration of cars, it’s a tribute to the ingenuity and passion that have driven our community’s progress and connected us all.”
Each of the concerts will be held on the Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St. The festival is free to attend and visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on during performances.
Headliners are scheduled to begin performing around 8 p.m. each night.
Seats close to the stage will be available through the purchase of VIP tickets, which cost $20 for one show or $50 for all three nights. Tickets will be sold at The Wyman Group, 1533 W. Lincoln Road, and Palmer’s Jewelry, 101 E. Sycamore St., starting June 5.
“Foster Park will be rocking this summer with three nights of great music that is sure to get everyone on their feet,” the festival chairman wrote. “Kokomo, get ready to rock out with your neighbors at the Haynes Apperson Festival.”
For more information about the festival, visit haynesappersonfestival.org or visit the festival’s Facebook page at facebook.com/haynesappersonfestivalofficialpage.
