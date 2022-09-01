The Kokomo Park Band is celebrating Labor Day weekend with a superhero and cartoon concert on Sunday.
Hoping to get the crowd into a super mood, the Park Band is encouraging everyone to wear a costume to the concert.
The Incredibles, Captain America, Black Panther, Spider-Man and the Guardians of the Galaxy will be represented at the show.
The Park Band will also pay tribute to James Bond with a suite arranged by Frank Erickson.
The cartoon compositions will include “Prime Time Toon Revue” by Ted Ricketts and “Looney Tunes Overture” arranged by Bill Holcombe. Richard Wagner’s “Flight of the Valkyries” and Franz Liszt’s Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2, which have both been popular choices in animation, will also be featured in the concert.
AJ Bowman, a clarinetist who won the 2022 Kokomo Park Band Collegiate Solo Competition, will be featured in the show. Bowman is expected to play the third movement from Martin Ellerby’s Clarinet Concerto.
This is the last programmed show for the Park Band’s 120th season.
The free concert, which is sponsored by Encompass Credit Union, will be held in Highland Park and is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. In the case of rough weather, the concert will be held at First Nazarene Church, 2734 S. Washington St.
