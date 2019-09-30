PERU — After 24 years of acting and directing in local theater, Debby Myers is hanging her directorial hat, but she’s going out with a bang.
The veteran director took on “Terms of Endearment” for her 20th production for the Ole Olsen Memorial Theatre. The production opened Sept. 26 and will continue this weekend with more shows Oct. 4-6.
Myers’ was disappointed to find the play was missing scenes from the 1983 movie, so she contacted both the movie and play writers and got permission to add the scenes.
“There were scenes missing in the play that I thought were important and I was confused why they weren’t in there...,” she said. “I’d been looking in to the play and screenplay, reading both of them over and over and figuring out where these parts would fit in. I got in touch with screenplay writer, as well as the person that adapted the play from the screenplay to make sure it was okay to do this.”
Ultimately, Myers’ hybrid production had 22 scenes, and a thumbs-up from the writers.
“They didn’t have a problem with, but they kept asking how I was going to accomplish it,” she said, with a laugh. “Best I could. I have a great, great backstage crew of four people that are just awesome. I don’t know what I would do without them.”
This isn’t the first time Myers added movie scenes into a play. When she directed “A Few Good Men,” there were about 60 scene changes. Subsequently, that production became her favorite because it all fell into place.
Myers chose to end her run as a director because she has been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), which has made acting and directing difficult.
“I’ve had my time, it’s time for others to take over,” she said. “I’ve been here a while. I love the theater. I’m on the board. I’ll stay on the board. Hopefully I’ll be able to take tickets from time to time, and help others with directing.”
First-time assistant director Gloria North said working with Myers was a great experience.
“Debby is amazing,” she said. “We started rehearsing one night and something went wrong. She’s watching the actors, watching them block and giving notes, meanwhile she’s already come up with a solution to the problem.”
The theater, which used to be a train depot, is an intimate venue that can hold 60 audience members. Myers said because the audience is so close to the stage, they have a unique experience with the actors.
Kelly Makin, who plays main character Aurora Greenaway, said the audience’s up close experience allows them to become invested in the play, which makes portraying an adversarial character like Aurora nerve-wracking.
“I played Nurse Ratched in ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ and for two years after that, even regulars would not shake my hand,” she said. “I thought, ‘Oh, that’s my hardest role.’ This is definitely my hardest role.”
Makin was standing outside the theater with North and actor Twanna Jiles. The group of women were joking about each others’ roles. Jiles was blunt about Makin’s character.
“She’s mean,” she said, laughing. “Say whatever you want, she is mean.”
“I wouldn’t say she’s mean,” Makin said. “I’d say she’s southern and proper.”
As described by the three women, the plot involves Aurora disliking her daughter, Emma’s, choice in partner, Flap Horton, which alienates the pair. Eventually, Aurora comes around as Emma falls ill.
“She plays tough but she’s vulnerable,” Makin said. “She criticizes but she’s really nervous about people knowing who she really is. You see that come out in the play as it goes along.”
“Terms of Endearment” will show again this weekend, and Myers urges anyone who hasn’t visited the unique theater to check it out.
“Being so up close and personal allows for a different experience than any audience member has had before,” she said. “Coming here is a fun and emotional time that you won’t have anywhere else.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.