Starting this week, free concerts will be held in Highland Park throughout the summer.
The Kokomo Park Band’s 2023 Summer Concert Season kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The first show of the season is titled “Summer Breezes” and will feature Indianapolis Symphony tubist Tony Kniffen, vocalist Sally Duke and the Retired Rum Runners Traditional Jazz Band.
The concert will open with “Four Winds Overture” by Robert Sheldon, a former KPB guest-conductor. According to a KPB press release, the composition depicts four moods, represented by different types of wind.
In the opening section, the wind is gentle and flowing. Next, it becomes calm and still. The third wind is jubilant and the fourth is majestic.
Keeping with the breeze theme, the concert will also feature “Summer Nights” by Robert W. Smith, “Flashing Winds” by Jan Van der Roost, “Gently Blows the Summer Wind” by Randall Standridge, “Northwind March” by W. Paris Chambers, “One with the Wind” by Matthew Conaway and “Earth, Wind and Fire in Concert,” arranged by Richard Saucedo.
Duke will be featured on George and Ira Gershwin’s “They Can’t Take that Away from Me.”
The Retired Rum-Runners Traditional Jazz Band, a sextet of KPB members, will perform the 1919 hit, “Royal Garden Blues,” by Clarence Williams and Spencer Williams.
The Serving in Love Team of Morning Star Church will provide popcorn and drinks. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to the Kokomo High School Auditorium, 2501 S. Berkley Road.
Leading the musicians, KPB artistic director Jay Gephart is set to conduct the first show. The 2023 season marks Gephart’s ninth season as artistic director. He also serves as the Al G. Wright Chair of Purdue Bands and Orchestras, and guest-conducted the “President’s Own” U.S. Marine Band at the American Bandmasters Association Convention last year.
“We are quite fortunate to have Jay Gephart as our conductor,” Keith Whitford, manager of the KPB, wrote in a press release. “The band and the community are looking forward to the variety and diversity of the music he has chosen for this summer’s performances.”
Other concerts for the season include:June 14 “You’re a Grand Old Flag”
Side-by-Side Concert, KPB will be joined by top area high school musicians
Featuring Trumpet Trio & Sally Duke (vocalist)
June 21 “Spotlight on Youth”
Guest Conductor Dan Tembras, Director of Bands at Purdue University, Fort Wayne
Featuring the Youth Multicultural Rhythm Ensemble, Art Reiner as conductor and clarinetist Abigayle Dunnuck, High School Solo Competition winner
June 28 “Jazz in the Park”
The KPB Swing Orchestra with central Indiana’s top jazz musicians
Featuring Mo Trout (Purdue University) and guest conductor, vocalist Cherresa Lawson
July 5 “Let Freedom Ring”
Combined Color Guard: Marine Corps League & Veterans of Foreign Wars
Featuring vocalists Cody Kopka and Cherresa Lawson
July 12 “Reaching for the Stars”
Clarinetist Andrew Prawat-Collegiate Solo Winner and vocalist Cherresa Lawson
Featuring Kokomo High School Marching Wildcats
An instrument “petting zoo” for kids will take place an hour before the concert.
July 19 “Wednesday in the Park with Jay”
Broadway Favorites featuring the Kokomo Men of Note Barbershop Chorus
July 26 “Bird Watching”
Featuring Stacy Maugans, saxophone soloist (Valparaiso University)
Sept. 3 “Games On”
Music from sports and video games featuring Purdue University Twirlers, Choral feature
Rain location: Northwestern Auditorium, 3431 N. 400 West
