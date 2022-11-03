Actors and crew members crowded around the stage in Tipton High School’s auditorium Tuesday evening. Behind curtains, some performers ran through lines and tried to memorize lyrics. Others, on stage, were figuring out the best way to navigate choreography.
Tipton Community Theatre’s production of “Matilda” will be performed for two consecutive weekends in the high school auditorium. The first show is scheduled for Friday afternoon, and everyone involved in the production was trying to perfect the show before it opened to audiences.
The show’s two directors, Taylor Williams and Jill Howell, explained they had been looking forward to this particular show for a while.
Howell said she had been working on the show mentally for years. Since her first time hearing it, she’s wanted to participate in the musical — either as a performer or a director.
“When I knew that it was something that the board was considering, then you just can't help but think about it and start researching and planning and prepping,” Howell said.
For Williams, the show’s story is one of the biggest attractions. The musical should be familiar to audience members who read Roald Dahl’s book of the same name, she said.
“It's really sad,” Williams said. “It's a very terribly sad story about this little girl who is kind of neglected and treated really poorly at home. And then she finds love at school with her teachers.”
Howell celebrated the show’s music.
“I love the little nuances in the music,” she said. “I think that the score is brilliant. I think the lyrics are brilliant. I just love the whole idea and the concept of the musical itself.”
Backstage, Larry Nierzwick was sitting with the production’s costume team. While the team styled his wig, Nierzwick said he had been enjoying his role as Matilda’s father, Mr. Wormwood.
“He is a horrible person and I’m loving it,” Nierzwick said. “He is just rotten. He treats poor little Matilda horribly. And it's just so much fun to be so evil.”
Prior to his experience with this production, he hadn’t known there was a musical version of “Matilda.”
Nierzwick explained he had been performing with the Tipton Community Theatre since the '90s.
He played a father figure in his first show with the group, “Cheaper by the Dozen.” Playing a father of 12, Nierzwick added, the two youngest children in his stage family were his actual kids — one of them wound up majoring in theater at Ball State.
“Tipton Theatre is just a really good place for our community,” Nierzwick said. “There's so many kids that have literally grown up on the stage.”
Ashley Sherard joined Tipton Theatre for her debut on stage. She’s playing Ms. Trunchbull, Matilda’s teacher.
Sherard explained her daughter got involved with the Tipton Community Theatre when her family moved to the area a year ago. Sherard wanted to join her daughter on stage, but didn’t expect to land a lead role when she auditioned.
“It's so much fun,” Sherard said. “Everybody's been so supportive. And when I haven't known what was going on, they've answered my questions and lifted me up. It's been wonderful.”
There are roughly 55 people working on the show, and both directors praised the cast and crew members.. Williams said she hopes audience members are able to appreciate the group’s talent.
“There’s a lot of talent here in Tipton, among the group of Tipton Theatre alum and the people and the kids who have grown up in this Theatre, and it’s really been cool to see them blossom,” she said.
