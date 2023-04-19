Troupe Vertigo, a Los Angeles-based circus group, will perform in Kokomo this weekend. The group’s show is based on popular films.
Aloysia Gavre, the group’s founding artistic director, said the show incorporates elements of dance, theater and circus performance. Coming from California, Gavre said there will be some Hollywood references in the show.
The group travels with a symphony. Songs representing various movie genres will accompany the performance.
“It's going to really kind of bring the mini big top (circus tent) … It has a more intimate sort of flavor,” Gavre said. “While we're still celebrating the circus arts primarily, audiences will get to see aerialists and jugglers and hand bouncers and acrobats in a much more intimate setting.”
Gavre founded Troupe Vertigo after touring America and Europe with Cirque du Soleil. Although she enjoyed the experience, she wanted to try her own approach to the performance style. Rather than projecting an air of fantasy, she wanted to present performers as “ordinary people doing extraordinary things.”
The technical skills needed for circus performers account for half of a troupe’s success, Gavre said. The other half is making sure the audience doesn’t get left behind.
“We hope that the audience comes away just being inspired,” Gavre said. She added she hopes audience members leave the performance with an appreciation for circus arts.
Gavre said she’s proud to lead an American circus. While European and American circuses both have rich histories, she said American circuses are younger and get less help from government organizations.
“In America, we're not quite to the level of the other countries. But here we are, and we're doing it and we're traveling,” Gavre said.
Rather than glamorously touring by plane, Gavre said Troupe Vertigo’s road tour also harkens back to American circus roots.
“I think what's also unique about this type of show is that it is on the smaller side,” Gavre said. “So really, I hope that our audience comes away just feeling really energized by seeing bodies working together to create something bigger than the individual.”
