There will be swing music and big band jazz in Highland Park this week.
The Kokomo Park Band’s annual Big Band Night is one of the group’s most popular concerts. Fans of Duke Ellington and Glenn Miller will be able to listen to familiar tunes at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Compositions include “Corner Pocket” composed by Freddie Green and made popular by Count Basie, “Volga Boatmen” arranged by Bill Finegan for Glenn Miller and “Groove Merchant” by Thad Jones and Mel Lewis.
Ellington fans will recognize “Take the ‘A’ Train” by Billy Strayhorn, “Such Sweet Thunder” and “Caravan.”
Mark Buselli will lead the group of Park Band musicians and other jazz performers. The concert will conclude with his arrangement of Ellington’s “Caravan.” The guest conductor is the director of jazz studies at Ball State University and has performed for four former U.S. presidents.
Vocalist Cherresa Lawson will also perform at the concert. Songs include “A Flower is a Lovesome Thing” by Billy Srayhorn, “That Old Black Magic” by Harold Arlen and “Angel Eyes” arranged by Buselli.
Children who attend the free concert will be given coloring materials, and Morning Star Church will provide refreshments.
The concert will be moved to the Kokomo High School Auditorium if Wednesday night brings harsh weather.
