Students who complete various musical achievements, such as performing a difficult solo at the Indiana State School Music Association’s contest, are tapped each year to perform with the Kokomo Park Band.
There are 18 students in this year’s Side-by-Side project. They’ll perform with the KPB in Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The concert marks the KPB’s second performance in the 2023 Summer Concert Series. Titled “You’re a Grand Old Flag,” the show will celebrate Flag Day.
Other than the Side-by-Side students, the concert will feature three area band directors: Keith Whitford, who recently retired from Western; Jeremy Snyder, who is celebrating 20 years at Northwestern; and Joel Matthews, who taught at Eastern for 14 years and now teaches at Greenwood. The band directors will perform as the KPB Trumpet Trio during a rendition of “Bugler's Holiday” by Leroy Anderson.
Vocalist Sally Duke will sing “God Bless America” by Irving Berlin as arranged by John Moss. Duke is a Christian vocalist who has performed across the nation and abroad. She has also sung on nine recordings, which can be found at www.sallyduke.com.
Other selections include “Festival Overture on the American National Air” by Dudley Buck; “Steadfast Leadership March” by Dwayne Milburn; “Our Own Red, White and Blue” by Henry Fillmore; “Nathan Hale Trilogy” by James Curnow; “Broad Stripes and Bright Stars” by Robert Longfield; “Old Glory Triumphant” by Charles Double; “Salute to the Patriots” by James Ployhar; “Absolutely Sousa” by Gary Ziek; and “You're A Grand Old Flag” arranged by Paul Jennings.
In the event of inclement weather, the free concert will be held in the Kokomo High School Auditorium, 2501 S. Berkley Road. The band usually announces whether it will move the concert around 4 p.m. the day of the concert. The announcement will be posted to the KPB’s Facebook account and there will usually be a recorded announcement listed at 765-319-8554.
The majority of KPB’s funding comes from donations. If you would like to support the band, contributions can be sent to Kokomo Park Band, P.O. Box 6039, Kokomo, IN 46904-6039.
